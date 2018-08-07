The Brutal World of Bare-Knuckle Boxing

A display of pugilism so brutal that the bouts rarely go the distance and the fighters seldom escape without damage, bare-knuckle boxing can be hard to look at. The sport first gained popularity in Britain near the end of the 17th century, but was eventually pushed underground with the introduction of the Queensbury rules in 1867 — the code of rules on which modern boxing is based, under which gloves became mandated in competition. Today, although legal, bare-knuckle boxing remains unregulated due in part to its gruesome nature. Ultimate Bare Knuckle Boxing (UBKB), a UK-based promotion company, is hoping to shed the sport's underground image. Getty Images photographer Jack Taylor spent time in the ring shooting competitors in Manchester, England. Here, through his lens, a look at the sport's painful reality.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

SHOW OF HANDS

Chris Wheeldon shows the tools of the trade after a training session at Smithys Gym in Manchester, England.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

TOUGH TASK

The 36-year-old Wheeldon rests after training.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

BARE ESSENTIALS

A fighter gets his hands wrapped pre-fight.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

READY TO RUMBLE

The sport is trying to shed its underground image of pubs and parking garages by moving to more mainstream and established venues. On this night, the site was Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Stretford, Manchester.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

UNPROTECTED

Jay "BamBam" Eggleston can't avoid a right cross to the head from Luke Nevin.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

MED CHECK

Eggleston is examined mid-fight by medical staff. An Ultimate Bare Knuckle Boxing contest consists of three 2-minute rounds or, in the case of a title fight, five 2-minute rounds, ending with a knockout or until the referee decides to stop it.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

DANGEROUS GAME

Blood pours from a cut under the left eye of eventual winner Paul Stredder in his bout against Brandon Harden. With no gloves to soften the blows, bouts can be far more bloody than conventional boxing.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

MAIN EVENT

Two-time World Bare-Knuckle Boxing champion Luke Atkin lands a straight left to the head of Dom Clark in their Rogue Elite title fight.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

AND NEW!

Clark celebrates his win over Atkin to become the new Rogue Elite world champion.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

ROUGH ENDING

A defeated Atkin makes his way to the dressing room after his losing effort.





For more FOTO stories directly in your inbox, sign up for our free weekly newsletter.