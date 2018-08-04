Shooting in Hell: What It's Like to Photograph Wildfires

Not many disasters, whether natural or manmade, are as viscerally powerful or visually arresting as wildfires. And unlike an earthquake, for example, which might last mere seconds, a wildfire is a slow-motion cataclysm that can rage for days or even weeks. For Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan, covering wildfires — especially in his native California, where he has been photographing the Carr Fire — has become something of a minor obsession. Here, he talks with FOTO about what makes for a powerful fire picture; staying safe while covering firestorms; and when it's time to put down the camera and help people in need.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

EVER-CHANGING

"I don't consider myself a 'fire photographer,'" Sullivan told FOTO. "But there's a group of us in the Bay Area who end up working together on wildfires. We're all drawn to fires for a number of reasons. For one thing, a wildfire is ever-changing. It's not like covering a flood, where you go and shoot a week of receding waters. A fire is fluid from the get-go, and then there are pockets of time during the day, like the late afternoon, when the wind routinely picks up and things can get pretty chaotic really fast." [Pictured: Light from his headlamp silhouettes a firefighter as he monitors a backfire lit near Clearlake, California, August 2015.]

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WHERE THE ACTION IS

Sullivan grew up in Los Angeles but has called the Bay Area home since he was 12. Today, he lives in a small town just north of the Golden Gate Bridge. "In the 1990s I was studying to be a paramedic,” he said. “But one day I made the decision to pursue photography instead. I had been taking pictures during 'ride-alongs' as an EMT, and found that I enjoyed the rush of not only racing to wherever the action was, but capturing those moments, too." In the two decades since then, Sullivan has covered more than a dozen wildfires, most of them in California, many of them among the deadliest and most destructive on record. [Pictured: Embers swirl around firefighters as they monitor a backfire while battling the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California, September 2014]

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HELPING HAND

Every journalist grapples with the ethics of the profession. For instance, Kevin Carter's unsettling, Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph from South Sudan in 1993 still sparks intense debate today about whether Carter had a moral responsibility to intercede in the grim scene before him. Asked if he had ever found himself in a situation where he was compelled to put down his camera and help a person, Sullivan replied without hesitation. "Yes. During a fire that burned through Napa and Sonoma in October 2017, I came across a man running around frantically trying to save his house (above). The fire surrounded the house but, somehow, hadn't yet reached it. A fence around the house was on fire, and I helped him knock it down and put it out so the flames wouldn't burn deeper into his property. I am first and foremost a human being, and I'm not going to let someone's house burn to the ground so that I can keep taking pictures. I'm just not."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

JAW-DROPPING

Even after decades of covering fires, Sullivan can still be astonished by what he sees, and by the sheer destructive power at work. "I heard that a neighborhood in Santa Rosa was destroyed during the Tubbs Fire in October 2017, but until I saw it from the air I had no conception at all of the scale of the devastation," he said. "With most wildfires, even in neighborhoods like this one, the fire sort of jumps around, destroying a home here, but leaving another one over there standing. But this was something like a square mile where every house was burned to the ground. It was just jaw-dropping, like nothing I'd ever encountered in all the years I had covered fires."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

FIGHTING FIRE WITH FIRE

The physical intensity of covering wildfires is not something the general public might give much thought to. But as Sullivan pointed out, "when photojournalists cover fires we're wearing the same protective gear as the firefighters. We're wearing fire suits, helmets, everything. I remember walking into a restaurant to have breakfast one morning with some other photographers while covering a fire and everyone in the place started applauding. When we told them sorry, we're just journalists, we don't deserve that, people said no, we did deserve it, because we were putting ourselves on the line to get the story out there. That sort of validation of what we do, by the people we do it for, is so gratifying." Pictured: Oceanside Fire Department captain Greg DeAvila shoots a flare into dry brush to try and head off the Rocky Fire on August 2, 2015, near Clearlake, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

RED AHEAD

"If you're a credentialed member of the press, you can effectively go anywhere within a fire that's burning in California," Sullivan pointed out. "Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection), the agency responsible for fighting fires statewide, conducts training courses in newsrooms, so journalists know how to act and react in these situations. There's no statute that says you have to have that training — but if you value your life, I can't imagine why any journalist wouldn't take advantage of it." [Pictured: A plane drops fire retardant ahead of the River Fire as it burns through a canyon on August 1, 2018, in Lakeport, California.]

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

BE PREPARED

"To do our jobs the best we can," Sullivan said, "we have to know what we're getting into. The Cal Fire training is so helpful, because we learn about how to react when the wind shifts, what gear we need to bring, what helmet to wear, all of that. I'm not going to say that I've never felt my life was in danger while covering fires, but I can't say that I was ever in such a bad situation that I felt like my number was up.” [Pictured: Homes destroyed by the Carr Fire on July 27, 2018, in Redding, California.]

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

FIGURINE IN RUINED LANDSCAPE

A figurine found at the site of a Santa Rosa home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in October 2017. The fast-moving wildfire destroyed thousands of structures and claimed the lives of at least 22 people across several northern California counties.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SCARY BEAUTIFUL

Any photographer worth his or her salt will , of course, not only look to cover a fire responsibly and thoroughly, but will also try to take memorable pictures. For Sullivan, shooting wildfires is a chance to cover major news while also occasionally capturing the breathtaking sights that can emerge from an inferno. "Flames lighting up smoke or clouds, or an unexpected combination of colors will suddenly grab your attention, and if you're ready for it, if you're in the right spot at the right time, you might get a picture that's not only newsworthy, but beautiful" he said. [Pictured: Cal Fire firefighters watch a large plume of smoke as it rises from the Rocky Fire on August 1, 2015 near Clearlake, California.]





