Every year, on June 21, they come to Stonehenge to stand beside a ring of 25-ton, 5,000-year-old rocks and celebrate the year's longest day. Who makes the trip? Druids, pagans, and partiers, of course, but also dancers and twirlers, horn-blowers and bubble-blowers, and drum-circle types. And, yes, they dress for the occasion.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE WINGED

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE BIRD-BEAKED

Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

THE DRUIDS

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE TWINSIES

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE PRAYERFUL

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE DAY-GLO DANCERS

Rufus Cox/Getty Images

THE HORN-BLOWERS

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE GROOVERS

Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

THE PEACE-SEEKERS

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

THE STONE-HUGGERS

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

THE MAD-MAXERS

Barry Batchelor - PA Images via Getty Images

THE RENAISSANCE FAIR IMPORTS

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE UP-ALL-NIGHTERS

Rufus Cox/Getty Images

THE LONG-EARED . . .

Rufus Cox/Getty Images

. . . AND THE FORKED OF TONGUE

/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

THE HEAVILY ROBED

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images

THE CIRCLE CHANTERS

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE SLY SMILERS

Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

THE DRUM-BEATERS

Tim Ireland - PA Images via Getty Images

THE FLOWERS-IN-YOUR-HAIR TYPES

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

THE MOD SQUAD

NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

THE COS-PLAYERS

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images

THE CAN'T-ENCAPSULATE-WITH-AN-EASY-CATCHPHRASE TYPES

Rufus Cox/Getty Images

THE WELL-FEATHERED

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

THE FLAG-WAVERS

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images

THE DREADLOCKED AND PIERCED

Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

THE YOGA-ANYWHERE TYPES

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

THE BLANKET-SHARERS

GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images

AND THE FOLKS WHO FORGOT SELFIE STICKS

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

AND THIS IS WHY THEY COME





