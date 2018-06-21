Who Goes to Stonehenge?
Burning Man meets Game of Thrones at the Summer Solstice.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Published June 21, 2018
Published 15 hours ago
Every year, on June 21, they come to Stonehenge to stand beside a ring of 25-ton, 5,000-year-old rocks and celebrate the year's longest day. Who makes the trip? Druids, pagans, and partiers, of course, but also dancers and twirlers, horn-blowers and bubble-blowers, and drum-circle types. And, yes, they dress for the occasion.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE WINGED
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE BIRD-BEAKED
Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images
THE DRUIDS
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE TWINSIES
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE PRAYERFUL
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE DAY-GLO DANCERS
Rufus Cox/Getty Images
THE HORN-BLOWERS
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE GROOVERS
Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
THE PEACE-SEEKERS
THE PEACE-SEEKERS
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
THE STONE-HUGGERS
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
THE MAD-MAXERS
Barry Batchelor - PA Images via Getty Images
THE RENAISSANCE FAIR IMPORTS
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE UP-ALL-NIGHTERS
Rufus Cox/Getty Images
THE LONG-EARED . . .
Rufus Cox/Getty Images
. . . AND THE FORKED OF TONGUE
/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
THE HEAVILY ROBED
CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images
THE CIRCLE CHANTERS
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE SLY SMILERS
Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images
THE DRUM-BEATERS
Tim Ireland - PA Images via Getty Images
THE FLOWERS-IN-YOUR-HAIR TYPES
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
THE MOD SQUAD
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
THE COS-PLAYERS
GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
THE CAN'T-ENCAPSULATE-WITH-AN-EASY-CATCHPHRASE TYPES
Rufus Cox/Getty Images
THE WELL-FEATHERED
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
THE FLAG-WAVERS
GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
THE DREADLOCKED AND PIERCED
Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images
THE YOGA-ANYWHERE TYPES
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images
THE BLANKET-SHARERS
GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images
AND THE FOLKS WHO FORGOT SELFIE STICKS
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
AND THIS IS WHY THEY COME
For more FOTO stories directly in your inbox, sign up for our weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our Newsletter
We care about your personal information. Check out our privacy policy
here.
This site uses cookies.
By continuing to browse foto.gettyimages.com, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
Find out more here.