Summer Solstice Is Celebrated At Avebury&#39;s Neolithic Henge

Who Goes to Stonehenge?

Burning Man meets Game of Thrones at the Summer Solstice.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Published June 21, 2018
Every year, on June 21, they come to Stonehenge to stand beside a ring of 25-ton, 5,000-year-old rocks and celebrate the year's longest day. Who makes the trip? Druids, pagans, and partiers, of course, but also dancers and twirlers, horn-blowers and bubble-blowers, and drum-circle types. And, yes, they dress for the occasion.

THE WINGED THE BIRD-BEAKED

THE DRUIDS THE TWINSIES THE PRAYERFUL THE DAY-GLO DANCERS THE HORN-BLOWERS THE GROOVERS
Summer Solstice At Stonehenge
Summer Solstice At Stonehenge
THE PEACE-SEEKERS THE STONE-HUGGERS THE MAD-MAXERS THE RENAISSANCE FAIR IMPORTS THE UP-ALL-NIGHTERS THE LONG-EARED . . . . . . AND THE FORKED OF TONGUE THE HEAVILY ROBED THE CIRCLE CHANTERS THE SLY SMILERS THE DRUM-BEATERS THE FLOWERS-IN-YOUR-HAIR TYPES THE MOD SQUAD THE COS-PLAYERS THE CAN'T-ENCAPSULATE-WITH-AN-EASY-CATCHPHRASE TYPES THE WELL-FEATHERED THE FLAG-WAVERS THE DREADLOCKED AND PIERCED THE YOGA-ANYWHERE TYPES
Druids Celebrate The Summer Solstice At Stonehenge
Druids Celebrate The Summer Solstice At Stonehenge
THE BLANKET-SHARERS AND THE FOLKS WHO FORGOT SELFIE STICKS AND THIS IS WHY THEY COME



