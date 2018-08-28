Inside North Korea: Shooting in a Forbidden Land

North Korea has long been one of the most isolated — and secretive — nations in the world. Yet, ironically, it remains at the forefront of international headlines, whether it's speculation over the country's nuclear capabilities or play-by-plays of leader Kim Jong-un's summit with President Trump. This amalgam of elements — an air of mystery combined with a visible standing on the global stage — make North Korea a subject of infinite interest. And while access is highly restricted, Western photographers are, from time to time, allowed within its borders. Earlier this month, Getty Images photographer Carl Court was granted this much-sought-after (and hard to get) access, spending a week in the Communist state documenting people at work and at play.

GAINING ENTRY

Court, who has shot in many far-flung locales over his 15-year career, had long been interested in photographing North Korea, so when the U.K. native relocated to Tokyo — just 800 miles from the capital city of Pyongyang — it seemed an opportune moment to pursue his goal. Of course, it didn't come easy. "I must have sent 50, 60, 70, maybe 80 emails to anyone associated with North Korea — travel agents, photographers, and journalist who had been there," Court tells FOTO. "I was just cold-calling people and generally getting ignored." He finally lucked upon a travel agent who promised he could make it happen. That is, after Court submitted reams of paperwork and documentation — including photos and serial numbers for his camera equipment, an itinerary of his trip and why he wanted to visit each location, and CV — in addition to paying a fee. Finally, with visa in hand, he flew to North Korea in August. (Pictured: North Korean women in traditional dress walk to pay their respects to the Mansudae Grand Monument, huge statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, on August 19, 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea.)

GETTING AROUND

Access for journalists is restricted to pre-approved locations, and Court spent his time in North Korea in the company of two "minders" and a driver. "They stuck by my side literally until I walked through security to board the plane [home] a week later," says Court. The photographer was careful to always be kind and respectful to his minders — his access depended upon it. "I had a long chat with the travel agent and he said the less you mess them about, the less they’ll mess you about." (Pictured: North Koreans read a newspaper displayed at a Pyongyang metro station on August 21.)

RULES AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY

In addition to hewing closely to his itinerary, Court had a number of rules to follow while shooting in the country. Perhaps the biggest one? Capturing only full-frame images of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il statues and iconography. "You can't crop the feet off the statues. You can't cut a bit of the corner off," explains Court, who knew his minders could check his pictures at any moment. (And that even once he left the country, the shots he posted would likely be monitored.)



If you're wondering why Kim Jong-un's image isn't included in the capital city's Mansudae Grand Monument (pictured), it's because he's alive. "Kim Jong-un, is not depicted anywhere," says Court. "He's considered almost a living deity."

A STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND

Interestingly, as Court made his way around North Korea shooting both young and old, his presence was often ignored — like during this shoot he did on Pyongyang's metro. "There was no interaction — not verbal, not visual — no one looked at me," he tells FOTO. "It was like I wasn't there. It's very very odd. But I like those pictures — it does sort of show the moodiness and the weirdness." Adding to the moody aesthetic: "It was really dark," Court says of the metro car. "I was pushing my camera to the limits in terms of the exposure."

HALF THE PICTURE

Court had originally hoped to photograph some of the more remote areas along the North Korea-China border, but those locales were not approved for the trip. So the photographer spent the bulk of his time shooting the capital of Pyongyang and a handful of other cities. (His minders also took him to a site a couple hours outside of Pyongyang where all of the Kims' gifts through the years have been stored, but he wasn't allowed to photograph that.) Even with this limited view, Court was able to capture a slice of life in the Communist state. "You can still shoot their version of things and have a pretty interesting set of pictures," says Court. (Pictured: Women work in the Kim Jong Suk Silk Factory in Pyongyang on August 21.)

DON'T TALK TO THE LOCALS

Ask Court to describe the general mood of North Korea's residents and, well, he struggles. "To go there for a week and gauge the mood of the country is just impossible," he says. "You can go to Ethiopia, you can go to Afghanistan, you can go to Iraq and spend a week traveling around and you'll get a good feeling of the mood in the country, but in North Korea, you can't talk to people." And that's not because of the language barrier — Court was forbidden from talking to citizens. (Pictured: A guide poses on the balcony of the International Friendship Exhibition center in Myohyang on August 20.)

APPROVED HAIRDOS

Court captures a poster depicting the approved hairstyles at a men's salon in Pyongyang. (He photographed a similar poster at the women's salon.)

MARCHING ORDERS

Children sing in formation through Songdowon International School Children's Camp in Wonsan on August 22.

WORKS OF ART

Artist Jon Ryong Guk poses with one of his paintings at Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang on August 23.

AT ATTENTION

A North Korean soldier stands guard on the North Korean side of the Joint Security Area in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on August 24.

A SMOOTH DEPARTURE

After hearing stories of photographers being stopped at security and having their photos searched, Court met with very little trouble upon his departure — a fact he credits to his good relationship with his minders. Court is hoping to return to North Korea in the future, with an eye toward photographing some of the other locales on his wish list. "Obviously there were certain things I wanted to shoot that I wasn't allowed to, but I didn't push it too much [since] it was my first trip," says Court. "I needed to get a little bit of a feel for things."





