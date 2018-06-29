World War I: Powerful (and Creepy) Propaganda Posters
UniversalImagesGroup/UIG via Getty Images
Published June 29, 2018
As in any conflict, the combatants in World War I required manpower — and money. Making propaganda posters about the war being waged was a way to ensure a steady supply of both. Here, a collection of some of the most striking art from that era.
UniversalImagesGroup/Getty ImagesBRITISH RECRUITMENT POSTERThe time-honored art of emotional blackmail.
FPG/Getty ImagesGERMAN RECRUITMENT POSTERThis poster includes the line "The arch enemy is England! So, remain united!, remain strong!, and you will assure Germany's victory"Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty ImagesGERMAN POSTER BY ARTIST LUCIEN BERNHARDIn this one, the ghost of a sailor drapes his arm around a soldier.
Buyenlarge/Getty ImagesDOWN WITH THE ENEMYMany propaganda posters are powerful examples of graphic design. Here, a burning British biplane is shown plunging toward the ground.
swim ink 2 llc/Corbis via Getty ImagesBRITISH RECRUITMENT POSTER BY ARTHUR WARDLEEngland, in the form of an old but still-powerful lion — long a symbol of the nation — calls on people and "overseas states" across the Empire to join the fight against Britain's foes.Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty ImagesYOU'RE WANTEDOne of the most recognizable pieces of British propaganda during World War I was the "Lord Kitchener Wants You" recruitment poster, featuring British Secretary of State for War Lord Kitchener pointing at the viewer.Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty ImagesMESSAGE FROM RUSSIAGerman Kaiser Wilhelm II (1859-1941) is depicted here as the witness to the death caused by German militarism that led to World War I.
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty ImagesAN APPEAL TO THE IRISHThe RMS Lusitania was a British ocean liner torpedoed by a German U-boat in May 1915 off the coast of Ireland. Close to 1,200 men, women, and children died, including 130 Americans. The sinking of a vessel filled with civilians caused outrage around the world and the event was used in propaganda posters like this one to encourage people to join up and "avenge the Lusitania."MPI/Getty ImagesMY FELLOW AMERICANSThe United States entered the war on the side of England and France in 1917. This iconic image of "Uncle Sam," pointing his finger at the viewer in much the same way as Lord Kitchener in the famous British recruitment poster, has become a part of the West's shared visual culture.MPI/Getty ImagesREAD THIS MESSAGESome posters were graphically simple and intense, while others — like this U.S. poster warning against Germany's "dreams of domination" — made their appeal with words.
Buyenlarge/Getty ImagesBUY LIBERTY BONDSBoots dripping blood, along with some striking typography, bring this poster to life.Photo 12/UIG via Getty ImagesWATCH YOURSELFA nightmarish poster distributed by the U.S. intelligence office features Kaiser Wilhelm II as a spider and warns people to be careful of what they say, and whom they say it to.UniversalImagesGroup/UIG via Getty ImagesRECRUITMENT DOWN UNDERA visually remarkable recruitment poster designed by Australian artist Norman Alfred William Lindsay. Roughly 60,000 Australians died in the war.