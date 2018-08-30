Russia in Color: Photos of Life Before the Revolution

The photographer road trip is still a rite of passage today. But more than a century ago, Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky hit the road — or more accurately, the rails — to create a visual study of the Russian Empire that remains startling in its scope, depth, and sense of immediacy. A pioneering chemist and photographer who created an early method for developing pictures in color, Prokundin-Grosky got assistance from Tsar Nicholas II himself to take a groundbreaking trip across Russia from 1909 to 1915 in a railcar with a specially designed dark room. His mission was to document the far reaches of the Empire. Now, his photographs offer an invaluable glimpse of everyday life teetering on the edge of the Great War and the Russian Revolution. Prokundin-Grosky would've turned 155 on August 30 and is being celebrated in parts of the world today with a special Google Doodle. Here, a closer look at the images he captured. (Above: Peasant girls offering berries to visitors near the town of Kirillov, 1909.)

MADE OF IRON

A family iron-mining operation near Ekaterinburg, 1910.

TEACHER AND PUPILS

A group of Jewish boys in traditional dress with their teacher in what is now Uzbekistan, 1910.

HANDCAR

Railway workers on the tracks in the Karelia region, 1915.

SIDE OF THE TRACKS

Two men in Cossack dress and one in more modern clothes on the Murmansk Railway, 1915.

TRADITIONAL CLOTHES

A Dagestani man and woman in the Caucasus Mountains, 1910.

BOYS IN RED

Two men and two boys from an ethnic group known as the Sarts, in what is now Uzekistan, 1910.

AT WORK

A Bashkir switch operator near his post on the Transsiberian Railway near the town of Ust-Katav, 1910.

MAIN MAN

A portrait of Alim Khan, the last Emir of Bukhara (what is now Uzbekistan) in 1911. He was later deposed by the Red Army during the Revolution.

FAMILY LIFE

Russian settlers in what is now Azerbaijan, 1910.

PRISON

Inmates look out from a jail in Central Asia as a uniformed, armed guard stands over them, 1910.

DIGNIFIED POSE

A Sunni Muslim man in traditional dress in Dagestan, in the North Caucasus region, 1910.

CHAIN GANG

Two prisoners in shackles, 1910.

COAT OF MANY COLORS

A bureaucrat in Bukhara, 1910.

TEA TIME

Greek women harvesting on a tea plantation in Georgia, 1910.

STEPS

A Bashkir woman in the Ural Mountains, 1910.

FRUIT VENDOR

A melon seller in a market in what is now Uzbekistan.





