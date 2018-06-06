Rare Color Photos of D-Day
The Invasion of Normandy, an event forever pictured in black and white, presented here in color.
It was part of Operation Overlord and codenamed Operation Neptune, but we know it as D-Day. On June 6, 1944, more than 156,000 Allied troops launched an intensive amphibious assault on five beaches in Northern France — the largest invasion by sea in history — which, ultimately, led to the liberation of Paris two months later and marked a turning point in the fight against Nazi Germany.
Most of the photographs of D-Day — the pictures showing the courage of the troops landing amid relentless enemy fire — are black and white. These grainy images are, of course, dramatic, but they remain vaguely unrelatable for viewers raised in a color — not to mention filterable — world. Which is just one reason why this rare handful of restored color pictures, taken during the extraordinary landings as well as in the exhilarating days before and after, matters more than ever.
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
MARCHING ALONG
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
READY FOR THE WORST
PhotoQuest/Getty Images
READY FOR ANYTHING
Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
BOMBS AWAY
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
WAITING
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
MOMENTS BEFORE LANDING
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
A QUIET MOMENT
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
TAKING BACK NORMANDY
Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
MARCHING THROUGH RUINS
Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
A WELCOME FOR HEROES
Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images
THE END IN SIGHT
Pictured above: American soldiers eat atop boxes of ammunition stockpiled for the impending D-Day invasion of France on May 1, 1944 in Stratford-on-Avon, England.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to Operation Overlord as Operation Overload, and Stratford-on-Avon as Stradford-on-avon. This article has also been updated to clarify the relationship between Operation Overlord and Operation Neptune.
