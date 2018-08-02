Photos of the Real Christopher Robin and His Pooh

Meet the boy — and the real stuffed animals — behind 'Winnie-the-Pooh.'
Published August 2, 2018
For decades now, millions of readers have been charmed by Christopher Robin, the sweet, fictional friend to Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and other creatures who live and play in the Hundred Acre Wood. But the boy in the tale was based on a real kid: Christopher Robin Milne, the son of "Winnie-the-Pooh" author A.A. Milne. With the new Disney movie "Christopher Robin" building on the Pooh franchise with a story of the character all grown up (and played by Ewan McGregor), here's a look at the real-life inspiration and his magical toys.
Apic/RETIRED/Getty ImagesA.A. MILNE AND CHRISTOPHER ROBINAs early as 1924, when his son was almost 4, writer Milne mentioned in a poem a teddy bear inspired by Christopher's toy Edward. He changed the name to Winnie-the-Pooh (after a London Zoo bear who came from Winnipeg) the following year, in a Christmas short story that was published by The Evening News. In 1926, that same story was included in Milne's first official "Winnie-the-Pooh" book. Pictured: An undated picture of author, son, and stuffed animal.
PA Images/PA Images via Getty ImagesHORSEYFather and son in the nursery of their country home, Cotchford Farm, in East Sussex. Christopher Robin Milne would later say that the grounds around the house inspired pieces of the Hundred Acre Wood — an old walnut tree, for example, was the basis for Pooh's home.
Bettmann/Bettmann ArchiveHIS MOTHERCirca 1926, Christopher hugs mom Dorothy.Sasha/Getty ImagesBIG IMAGINATIONA boy and his (apparently medieval) toys, circa 1925.
Sasha/Getty ImagesINSIDE HIS ROOMBettmann/Bettmann ArchiveTWO WRITERSIn his own 1975 book, "The Enchanted Places," Christopher Robin Milne described going to boarding school at age 9, a traumatic experience that, he wrote of those years he was bullied, "began that love-hate relationship with my fictional namesake that has continued to this day."George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesTHE REAL WINNIE (A.K.A. EDWARD)In 1950, coinciding with a new U.S. publication of Milne's books, LIFE magazine covered a tour of Christopher's old playthings. "[Publisher] E.P. Dutton has insured the toys for $50,000 and [A.A.] Milne likes them so much, just the way they are, that he sent them to the U.S. only after getting a promise they would not be cleaned but would be returned to England as dirty and motheaten as when they left."
George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesTHE REAL EEYOREGeorge Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesTHE REAL PIGLETFrom the February 1951 LIFE story: "Piglet, who was once chewed by a dog, is the most bedraggled of all the animals."George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesTHE REAL TIGGER
George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesTHE REAL KANGAJ. Wilds/Getty ImagesALL GROWN UPChristopher Milne grew up to study at Cambridge and serve in World War II. Here, in 1948, the 27-year-old poses with his cousin and soon-to-be wife, Lesley de Selincourt. After marrying they'd open a bookstore in the English town of Dartmouth.Keystone/Getty ImagesA LASTING LEGACYIn 1981, with young readers looking on, Christopher Milne unveils a London Zoo statue of a bear in honor of the work of A.A. Milne (who died in 1956).
Apic/RETIRED/Getty ImagesA BOY AND HIS BEARFor some time, Christopher Milne wrote in his memoir, he felt a sense of resentment that his father "had got where he was by climbing on my infant shoulders, that he had filched from me my good name and had left me with nothing but the empty fame of being his son." He even gave away his childhood toys to his editor, who in 1987 donated them to the New York Public Library. But writing his own book seemed to give Christopher, who died in 1996, a sense of peace. "Believe it or not," he once said, "I can look at those four ['Winnie-the-Pooh'] books without flinching."