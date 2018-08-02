Photos of the Real Christopher Robin and His Pooh

For decades now, millions of readers have been charmed by Christopher Robin, the sweet, fictional friend to Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and other creatures who live and play in the Hundred Acre Wood. But the boy in the tale was based on a real kid: Christopher Robin Milne, the son of "Winnie-the-Pooh" author A.A. Milne. With the new Disney movie "Christopher Robin" building on the Pooh franchise with a story of the character all grown up (and played by Ewan McGregor), here's a look at the real-life inspiration and his magical toys.

Apic/RETIRED/Getty Images

A.A. MILNE AND CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

As early as 1924, when his son was almost 4, writer Milne mentioned in a poem a teddy bear inspired by Christopher's toy Edward. He changed the name to Winnie-the-Pooh (after a London Zoo bear who came from Winnipeg) the following year, in a Christmas short story that was published by The Evening News. In 1926, that same story was included in Milne's first official "Winnie-the-Pooh" book. Pictured: An undated picture of author, son, and stuffed animal.

PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

HORSEY

Father and son in the nursery of their country home, Cotchford Farm, in East Sussex. Christopher Robin Milne would later say that the grounds around the house inspired pieces of the Hundred Acre Wood — an old walnut tree, for example, was the basis for Pooh's home.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

HIS MOTHER

Circa 1926, Christopher hugs mom Dorothy.

Sasha/Getty Images

BIG IMAGINATION

A boy and his (apparently medieval) toys, circa 1925.

Sasha/Getty Images

INSIDE HIS ROOM

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

TWO WRITERS

In his own 1975 book, "The Enchanted Places," Christopher Robin Milne described going to boarding school at age 9, a traumatic experience that, he wrote of those years he was bullied, "began that love-hate relationship with my fictional namesake that has continued to this day."

George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

THE REAL WINNIE (A.K.A. EDWARD)

In 1950, coinciding with a new U.S. publication of Milne's books, LIFE magazine covered a tour of Christopher's old playthings. "[Publisher] E.P. Dutton has insured the toys for $50,000 and [A.A.] Milne likes them so much, just the way they are, that he sent them to the U.S. only after getting a promise they would not be cleaned but would be returned to England as dirty and motheaten as when they left."

George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

THE REAL EEYORE

George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

THE REAL PIGLET

From the February 1951 LIFE story: "Piglet, who was once chewed by a dog, is the most bedraggled of all the animals."

George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

THE REAL TIGGER

George Skadding/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

THE REAL KANGA

J. Wilds/Getty Images

ALL GROWN UP

Christopher Milne grew up to study at Cambridge and serve in World War II. Here, in 1948, the 27-year-old poses with his cousin and soon-to-be wife, Lesley de Selincourt. After marrying they'd open a bookstore in the English town of Dartmouth.

Keystone/Getty Images

A LASTING LEGACY

In 1981, with young readers looking on, Christopher Milne unveils a London Zoo statue of a bear in honor of the work of A.A. Milne (who died in 1956).

Apic/RETIRED/Getty Images

A BOY AND HIS BEAR

For some time, Christopher Milne wrote in his memoir, he felt a sense of resentment that his father "had got where he was by climbing on my infant shoulders, that he had filched from me my good name and had left me with nothing but the empty fame of being his son." He even gave away his childhood toys to his editor, who in 1987 donated them to the New York Public Library. But writing his own book seemed to give Christopher, who died in 1996, a sense of peace. "Believe it or not," he once said, "I can look at those four ['Winnie-the-Pooh'] books without flinching."





