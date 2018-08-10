The Evolution of the Ford Mustang in Photos

Ford Motor Company reached a major milestone on August 8 as the 10 millionth Mustang rolled off the assembly line at their Detroit plant. Revered as the ultimate symbol of cool since it was first introduced in March 1964, the Mustang has managed to evolve with the times and, today, remains just as relevant as it was in the '60s. Here, a look back at the iconic American car through the years.

Underwood Archives/Getty Images

BORN TO BE WILD

Named after a World War II fighter plane, the first Mustang was billed by Ford as a “working man’s Thunderbird," and had a starting price of around $2,300 (roughly $19,000 today). Popular with the masses before it was even for sale, one buyer reportedly slept at a Ford showroom while waiting for his check to clear so that he could drive his new car home as soon as possible.

Ben Martin/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

TEST DRIVE

A family gets a feel for the new Ford Mustang at the 1964 World's Fair exhibit in New York.

Tom Kelley Archive/Getty Images

GET AROUND

Since its inception, the Mustang has been a pop culture touchstone. In 1964, the car made an appearance in the James Bond movie "Goldfinger," and it's been a fixture in Hollywood ever since, appearing in movies like Steve McQueen's "Bullitt" and today's "Fast and the Furious" franchise. Pictured: Young beachgoers gather around a Mustang, 1964.

Heritage Images/Getty Images

MUSTANG SALLY

rangoon red 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible with a white drop top.

The Enthusiast Network

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE

In the Mustang's early years, Ford also introduced the Fastback GT version – a big-engined beauty with a sleek and sloping back window. The racing-inspired look was a hit with car buyers and the style is still used in the company's lineup today. Pictured: A 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback GT with special striping on the side.

Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images

HITCH A RIDE

A man smiles from the inside of his Mustang while on his way to Woodstock in Bethel, New York, 1969.

Heritage Images/Getty Images

WILD, WILD HORSEPOWER

A 1969 Ford Mustang rolls down the open road.

Heritage Images/Getty Images

LIMITED TIME ONLY

In 1969, Ford released a limited number of 1970 Twister Specials – a regional-edition available to dealers specifically in the Kansas City area. Today, these rare gems have been known to fetch more than $100,000 at automotive auctions.

Heritage Images/Getty Images

AGE OF EXCESS

In 1979, Ford began producing the third generation of Mustangs on the Fox platform, giving it the knickname the "Fox" or "Foxbody" Mustang. Pictured: A 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 litre GT.

The AGE/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

SMELLS LIKE NEW CAR

With the introduction of its fourth generation in 1994, Ford gave the model a total redesign. In 1999, it was made even sleeker with "Edge" styling that allowed for larger wheel arches and sharp contours. Whether or not it lived up to its 1960s and '70s predecessors, it still managed to become one of the most popular cars of the '90s and early 2000s – especially if you were taking someone to prom. Pictured: A Ford Mustang, February 2001.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

In 2014, in honor of 50 years of the Ford Mustang, Ford brought its new sleek model to the top of the Empire State Building (pictured) — echoing an earlier trip made to the observation deck in 1965. Both times around, the iconic American car had to be brought up in parts and assembled on location.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

BACK TO THE FUTURE

In 2018, Ford introduced its latest installment in their lineup with the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the same green pony that Steve McQueen rode in the 1968 film "Bullitt." Pictured: A 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt on display at the 110th Annual Chicago Auto Show, February 2018.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

FOREVER YOUNG

Ford Motor's 10,000,000th Mustang (left) and the first Mustang produced (right), are seen side-by-side outside the company's Flat Rock Assembly outside of Detroit, Michigan, on August 8, 2018.





