(Original Caption) 1965-Detroit, Michigan- 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible.

The Evolution of the Ford Mustang in Photos

A journey back in time with America's coolest pony car.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Published August 10, 2018
Published 10 hours ago

Ford Motor Company reached a major milestone on August 8 as the 10 millionth Mustang rolled off the assembly line at their Detroit plant. Revered as the ultimate symbol of cool since it was first introduced in March 1964, the Mustang has managed to evolve with the times and, today, remains just as relevant as it was in the '60s. Here, a look back at the iconic American car through the years.

The new Ford Mustang, which was introduced to the public on April 17, 1964 at the New York World&#39;s Fair, Florida, 1963. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images) Underwood Archives/Getty Images BORN TO BE WILD Named after a World War II fighter plane, the first Mustang was billed by Ford as a “working man’s Thunderbird," and had a starting price of around $2,300 (roughly $19,000 today). Popular with the masses before it was even for sale, one buyer reportedly slept at a Ford showroom while waiting for his check to clear so that he could drive his new car home as soon as possible. FLUSHING MEADOWS, UNITED STATES - MAY 01: Family riding in the new Ford Mustang at the Ford Motor Company&#39;s World&#39;s Fair exhibit. (Photo by Ben Martin/Getty Images) Ben Martin/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images TEST DRIVE A family gets a feel for the new Ford Mustang at the 1964 World's Fair exhibit in New York.

A group of guys and gals (and their surfboards) gather round an old Ford Mustang on the beach, 1964. (Photo by Tom Kelley/Getty Images) Tom Kelley Archive/Getty Images GET AROUND Since its inception, the Mustang has been a pop culture touchstone. In 1964, the car made an appearance in the James Bond movie "Goldfinger," and it's been a fixture in Hollywood ever since, appearing in movies like Steve McQueen's "Bullitt" and today's "Fast and the Furious" franchise. Pictured: Young beachgoers gather around a Mustang, 1964. 1966 Ford Mustang 289 convertible with horse and rider, 2000. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images MUSTANG SALLY A rangoon red 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible with a white drop top. UNITED STATES - JUNE 10: 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback GT. Factory fastback keeps gills. This is the GT version with special striping, optional wheels, big engine, Heavy-duty suspension, and inboard driving lights in the grill. All Mustangs get last year&#39;s GT dash panel, with five gauges and optional air-conditioning. (Photo by Bob D&#39;Olivo/The Enthusiast Network/Getty Images) The Enthusiast Network LIFE IN THE FAST LANE In the Mustang's early years, Ford also introduced the Fastback GT version – a big-engined beauty with a sleek and sloping back window. The racing-inspired look was a hit with car buyers and the style is still used in the company's lineup today. Pictured: A 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback GT with special striping on the side. A man smiles from the inside of his Ford Mustang, which has been tagged with various peace and antiwar messages, in Bethel, New York, on his way to the Woodstock music festival. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images HITCH A RIDE A man smiles from the inside of his Mustang while on his way to Woodstock in Bethel, New York, 1969. 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, 2000. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images WILD, WILD HORSEPOWER A 1969 Ford Mustang rolls down the open road. 1970 Ford Mustang Twister, 2000. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images LIMITED TIME ONLY In 1969, Ford released a limited number of 1970 Twister Specials – a regional-edition available to dealers specifically in the Kansas City area. Today, these rare gems have been known to fetch more than $100,000 at automotive auctions. 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 litre GT. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images AGE OF EXCESS In 1979, Ford began producing the third generation of Mustangs on the Fox platform, giving it the knickname the "Fox" or "Foxbody" Mustang. Pictured: A 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 litre GT. (AUSTRALIA OUT) Ford Mustang convertable. 19 February 2001 THE AGE DRIVE Picture by ANDREW DE LA RUE (Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) The AGE/Fairfax Media via Getty Images SMELLS LIKE NEW CAR With the introduction of its fourth generation in 1994, Ford gave the model a total redesign. In 1999, it was made even sleeker with "Edge" styling that allowed for larger wheel arches and sharp contours. Whether or not it lived up to its 1960s and '70s predecessors, it still managed to become one of the most popular cars of the '90s and early 2000s – especially if you were taking someone to prom. Pictured: A Ford Mustang, February 2001. NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: The new 2015 Mustang convertible is viewed on top of the observation deck at the Empire State Building in honor of 50 years of the Ford Mustang on April 16, 2014 in New York City. In 1965 a prototype Ford Mustang convertible made its way to the top of the observation deck. This time the iconic American car had to be brought up in parts and assembled on location. The Mustang will be on display for two days in celebration of the kick-off of the 2014 New York International Auto Show. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images EMPIRE STATE OF MIND In 2014, in honor of 50 years of the Ford Mustang, Ford brought its new sleek model to the top of the Empire State Building (pictured) — echoing an earlier trip made to the observation deck in 1965. Both times around, the iconic American car had to be brought up in parts and assembled on location. CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 09: 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is on display at the 110th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 9, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Raymond Boyd/Getty Images BACK TO THE FUTURE In 2018, Ford introduced its latest installment in their lineup with the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the same green pony that Steve McQueen rode in the 1968 film "Bullitt." Pictured: A 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt on display at the 110th Annual Chicago Auto Show, February 2018. The first Ford Motor&#39;s 10,000,000 car (L) and the first Mustang produced, are seen as they celebrate the production of the 10 millionth vehicle are seen outside their Flat Rock Assembly on August 8, 2018 in Flat Rock, Michigan. - The Ford Mustang -- an iconic American brand and a symbol of cool -- reached a major milestone Wednesday as the 10 millionth vehicle rolls off an assembly line at a Detroit-area plant. Ford marked the occasion for the car, celebrated in American song and film and recognized the world over as a quintessentially American cultural export, with a big party and parade at the Michigan headquarters. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images) JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images FOREVER YOUNG Ford Motor's 10,000,000th Mustang (left) and the first Mustang produced (right), are seen side-by-side outside the company's Flat Rock Assembly outside of Detroit, Michigan, on August 8, 2018.



archive historic
