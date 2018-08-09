English singer-songwriter David Bowie (1947 - 2016, centre right), then still known as Davy Jones, with members of his group, The Manish Boys, at BBC TV Centre, where they will be performing their new single, &#39;I Pity The Fool&#39;, on the BBC show &#39;Gadzooks! It&#39;s All Happening!&#39;, London, March 1965. The show was broadcast on BBC 2 on Monday 8th March 1965. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

David Bowie Before He Was Famous: New Archival Find

In 1965, the Starman was simply a Manish Boy.

Published August 9, 2018
During his ascent to rock stardom, David Bowie (known early on in his career as David Jones), fronted a handful of small British bands, including one outfit called the Manish Boys. It's with this band in 1965 that an 18-year-old Bowie was captured in these photos recently unearthed from the Getty Images archive. (Getty Images owns FOTO.) Meet David Bowie, the Manish Boy. (Pictured: David Bowie, center, with the Manish Boys.)

TV TIME Sporting shaggy hair and an oversized pea coat, Bowie chats with television producer Barry Langford. The Manish Boys were booked to perform their single "I Pity the Fool" on Langford's show "Gadzooks! It's All Happening," broadcasting on BBC 2 on March 8, 1965. A HAIR AFFAIR According to reports, Langford was no fan of Bowie's long locks and asked that they be trimmed before he appeared on his show. Bowie's reply? "I wouldn't have my hair cut for the prime minister, let alone the BBC!" (A year earlier, Bowie had made his first TV appearance as the "spokesman" for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men, which seemed to be a publicity stunt more than anything else.) Bowie was allowed to keep his long hair for the performance with the stipulation that if there were any complaints, the band would donate their fee to charity. No such complaints were made.

A BRIEF MOMENT IN TIME Bowie would not be long for the band. By 1966, the young performer had released his first solo single "Do Anything You Say" and would go on to release his self-titled debut album in 1967. A MANISH BOY ON HIS JOURNEY TO BECOMING THE STARMAN And the rest, as they say, is history...



