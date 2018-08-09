During his ascent to rock stardom, David Bowie (known early on in his career as David Jones), fronted a handful of small British bands, including one outfit called the Manish Boys. It's with this band in 1965 that an 18-year-old Bowie was captured in these photos recently unearthed from the Getty Images archive. (Getty Images owns FOTO.) Meet David Bowie, the Manish Boy. (Pictured: David Bowie, center, with the Manish Boys.)

TV TIME

Sporting shaggy hair and an oversized pea coat, Bowie chats with television producer Barry Langford. The Manish Boys were booked to perform their single "I Pity the Fool" on Langford's show "Gadzooks! It's All Happening," broadcasting on BBC 2 on March 8, 1965.

A HAIR AFFAIR

According to reports , Langford was no fan of Bowie's long locks and asked that they be trimmed before he appeared on his show. Bowie's reply? "I wouldn't have my hair cut for the prime minister, let alone the BBC!" (A year earlier, Bowie had made his first TV appearance as the "spokesman" for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men, which seemed to be a publicity stunt more than anything else.) Bowie was allowed to keep his long hair for the performance with the stipulation that if there were any complaints, the band would donate their fee to charity. No such complaints were made.

A BRIEF MOMENT IN TIME

Bowie would not be long for the band. By 1966, the young performer had released his first solo single "Do Anything You Say" and would go on to release his self-titled debut album in 1967.

A MANISH BOY ON HIS JOURNEY TO BECOMING THE STARMAN

And the rest, as they say, is history...





